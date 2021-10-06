DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- A 19-year-old and a 22-year-old were taken to the hospital after a shots fired incident in Danville.
According to police, around 9:20 p.m., on Tuesday, a Danville Police Officer was stopped by a vehicle advising two passengers in the vehicle had been shot and they were heading to a local hospital.
Police later identified the two victims, a 19-year-old shot in the head and a 22-year-old shot in the back.
Officers say both victims are currently in stable condition.
After further investigation officers were told the shooting occurred at McArthur Pl and Harvey St. by unknown subjects.
Danville Police responded to the location and found evidence indicating a shooting had occurred there.
At this time no further information has been released and the Danville Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.
