CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A man suffered a serious gunshot wound in a Tuesday Champaign shooting, police said.
Champaign police responded at 6:47 p.m. to the 2100 block of W. Springfield Ave., where they said they found a large crime scene. They learned a 19-year-old man had arrived at a local hospital with a serious gunshot wound to the leg. His status is unknown Tuesday night.
Police said they learned several sports cars met in a parking lot of a private business when the suspect or suspects approached on foot and started shooting. Authorities found 54 spent shell casings at the scene, and officers said they found three vehicles and one business damaged by gunfire.
No other injuries have been reported.
Any residence or business in the area with exterior surveillance camera systems is urged to contact police. Officers believe video footage may help in the investigation.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information should contact Champaign police by calling (217)351-4545. Officers can make arrangements for information to be privately shared.
Those who want to stay anonymous can submit tips to Crime Stoppers by calling (217)373-8477, visiting this website or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.
