DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An investigation after gunshots damaged property in Decatur led to an arrest.
Police say Christon J. Vinson, 19, was driving one of two cars believed to be involved when gunshots were heard after 1 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2018 in the 1200 block of E. Clay St. According to sworn statements, officers watched two vehicles moving close together as they turned onto Clay Street that morning. They then heard between 10 and 15 shots coming from more than one weapon.
At a house along Clay Street, police say they found bullets hit the structure at least twice and a car in front of it at least three times. They say three different types of shell casings were found in front of the house. There were at least three adults and three children at age 5 and younger living at that address. Police did not say if anyone was injured.
Statements say officers lost sight of one of the two vehicles but pursued the other, a grey Chrysler 300 owned by Vinson, as the driver ignored police and moved at least 30 miles per hour above the speed limit. When police caught up to the car, they say they found a smartphone in it and a person hiding under a nearby porch. It’s unclear who that person was.
A search warrant led to a data extraction from the phone. Police say they found evidence that the phone was Vinson’s, along with a conversation in which the suspect talked about a need for money to buy ammunition. Police say there were photos on the phone of weapons and Vinson posing with weapons, as well as texts warning him that police were looking for him.
Statements say police believe Vinson might have fired a gun in retaliation for a different shots fired situation. Officers arrested him after 7 p.m. on May 3.
Vinson faces charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police and possession of a controlled substance. His bond is set at $200,000 in Macon County.