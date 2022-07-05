CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after shots were fired Monday near the Champaign County Freedom Celebration.
No victims were found, but Champaign Police said one business was hit by a stray bullet.
An initial investigation showed multiple shots were fired in a parking lot in the 0-50 block of East Green Street.
Witnesses said multiple people were involved in the incident before leaving the area.
Several shell casings were found in the parking lot along with other evidence, and officers continue to process the scene.
The University of Illinois Police Department helped secure the area and reroute traffic from the nearby community event away from the scene.
Any person or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance. No arrests have been made at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
