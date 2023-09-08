URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — The Urbana Police Department, along with Champaign Police and University of Illinois Police, is investigating an attempted murder that occurred during a dispute at a funeral.
On Friday, around 12:15 p.m., Urbana officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Dublin St. When they arrived, officers found multiple people outside a church where a funeral was taking place.
An investigation revealed that an argument started inside the church and spilled out onto the sidewalk in the 1400 block of Dublin St. One of the people involved in the dispute pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots at one of the other people involved as that person ran away.
None of the shots fired struck anyone, but multiple bullet impacts were found in a nearby home on E. Columbia Ave. in Champaign. No one in the home was injured. Champaign PD assisted in processing the Columbia scene.
The offender was not on the scene when police arrived and the investigation thus far indicates that this was a targeted incident.
The investigation into this matter is ongoing and Urbana Police have no further information to release at this time.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
