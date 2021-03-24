SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are searching for a suspect after officers said someone opened fire and then ditched the vehicle they were using.
Police were called to the 1900 block of Witchhazel for shots fired around 10:30 Wednesday morning.
No shooting victim was located.
However, police found the vehicle the suspect was driving unoccupied an the area of 1st and Ash. That area is still an active scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD Investigations at (217) 788-8325.
