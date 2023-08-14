(WAND) - Pleasantly warm weather is on tap for Central Illinois until the weekend.
Showers and storms will move across the area this morning and we'll enjoy some sun breaking through the clouds this afternoon with highs in the upper-70s.
It'll be breezy through Tuesday with lows around 60° tonight and Tuesday's highs only in the 70s!
A slow warming trend kicks in midweek with 80° Thursday and the low-to-mid-80s Thursday and Friday. A few showers and storms are possible Thursday.
It turns hot and breezy this weekend with highs warming back to near 90° with heat indices approaching 100°.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.