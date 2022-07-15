(WAND WEATHER) - Much-needed rain is on the way to Central Illinois this weekend.
One round of shower and thunderstorm activity will move through the area this morning. It'll be very warm and humid with highs well into the 80s.
A few more scattered showers and storms are possible tonight.
Saturday will be a breezy, hot, and humid day with just an isolated shower or two. Highs will reach 90°, but with the high humidity, it'll feel like 100°.
Showers and storms are likely Saturday night through Sunday night with heavy rain possible.
Rainfall amounts could top two inches. This is good news because a large portion of Central Illinois is abnormally dry with a moderate drought expanding.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
