(WAND WEATHER) - It'll be a windy, warm, and rainy day across Central Illinois today.
A few northern hometowns picked up an inch or more of rain Tuesday with the showers and storms.
More showers and storms are likely today. It'll be rather breezy with winds gusting to over 30 miles-per-hour.
Another one-quarter to one-half of an inch of rain could fall today.
Skies clear out tonight as lows drop into the 40s. We'll see a sun and cloud mix Thursday with highs around 60°.
It'll be sunny and dry Friday with a few showers possible Saturday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.