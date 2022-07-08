(WAND WEATHER) - A fantastic weekend is on the way, but Central Illinois will deal with another stormy day first.
Much-needed rain is falling across the area, but it's too much in some hometowns.
Thunderstorms brought one to three inches Thursday and torrential rains were falling across parts of Central Illinois Friday morning causing some flash flooding.
Once these storms move eastward this morning, scattered strong storms are possible Friday afternoon and evening.
After a cold front passes through, we'll enjoy a nice weekend.
Plenty of sunshine, less humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid-80s are on tap.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.