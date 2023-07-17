(WAND) - Seasonal temperatures are expected across Central Illinois this week with a few chances of wet weather.
A few showers and storms are possible today with highs in the low-80s.
It'll be a comfortable night tonight with lows in the upper-50s with patchy fog.
A few strong to severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon and evening. This will lead to a heavy rain event Tuesday night for some of us. Our southern hometowns could pick up an inch or two of rain.
The hottest day of the week will be Thursday when we reach the upper-80s.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
