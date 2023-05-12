(WAND) - Central Illinois will have to dodge showers and storms this Mother's Day weekend.
A few showers are moving through the area Friday morning and more are possible this afternoon and tonight.
Highs today will be in the low-80s.
Showers and storms will become more widespread Saturday afternoon into Sunday afternoon. While severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon, we'll see a better chance of strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon and evening.
It'll be very muggy and warm Saturday with mid-80s possible. Highs will be in the 70s Sunday and early next week.
Sunshine returns Monday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.