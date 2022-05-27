(WAND) - Dry weather is on the way to Central Illinois with building heat and humidity.
Scattered showers are likely today but will be ending by late afternoon. Highs will climb through the 60s.
Patchy dense fog is possible tonight.
Dry weather is in the forecast this weekend with highs approaching 80° Saturday and the mid-80s Sunday.
It turns hot and humid Memorial Day into the middle of next week.
Highs Monday and Tuesday will reach 90°, but it'll feel even warmer with the humidity.
After the showers end today, our next rain chances arrive Wednesday.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
