(WAND WEATHER)- Tuesday started off with dense fog and very little sunshine, but will soon also allow for another rain chance. Most of Tuesday’s chances looks to remain a hit/miss opportunity with very little accumulation.
More rain is expected in the forecast, in fact, every day in the St. Mary’s 7-Day Forecast calls for a potential to see at least some showers or a light sprinkle. Thursdays and Friday has the best chance to see accumulation as of this morning, with some areas picking up to an inch by the end of the week.
With a gloomy outlook for the next 7 days, it isn’t all negative. In fact, the clouds and rain chance continue to help moderate temperatures, keeping our lows above average and highs near our 30-year average of 42°.
Eventually though, something has to give, that’s when we look to the Jet Stream. The Jet Stream is the best tool to look for our Troughs and Ridges which corresponds with cold and warm weather. What we look for is some influence to change the current weather pattern.
In this case, models are showing a deepening trough (related cold weather) across the Midwest by next Wednesday, December 14th. While temperatures may suffer as a result, however, we may finally get to see improvement on the overall weather conditions and finally enter a period of drier and sunnier, albeit cooler, weather.
