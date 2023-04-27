(WAND) - Showers are on the way to Central Illinois.
Ahead of our next round of wet weather, it'll be rather nice Thursday with a sun and cloud mix and highs well into the 60s.
Showers are likely tonight into early Friday morning. Most of Friday will be dry with highs in the 60s.
Wet weather is in the forecast this weekend as the winds pick up and the temperatures tumble.
Highs will be in the 60s Saturday and only in the 50s Sunday and Monday.
It'll be rather windy by Sunday with gusts to 40 mph or higher.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
