(WAND) - Unseasonably warm weather will be sticking around for two more days.
After many hometowns made it into the low-80s Thursday, we'll reach highs around 80° today and Saturday.
While there may be an isolated shower or two this evening to the east, most of Central Illinois will remain dry and warm Friday.
A few random showers and storms are possible Saturday morning, but storms are likely Saturday afternoon into early Saturday night. Some of the storms may be strong to severe.
Much cooler weather returns Sunday with falling temperatures throughout the day. By afternoon, we'll be in the 40s with winds gusting to 40 mph or higher.
Showers are possible Sunday, and a few snowflakes may mix in Sunday night, especially north.
Meteorologist Anthony Peoples
