(WAND) - Some shrimp sushi is being recalled for possible Listeria contamination.
AFC Distribution Corp. of Rancho Dominguez, California is voluntary recalling Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi).
It was sold in grocery stores with sell-by dates ranging from 02/19/2020 to 03/13/2020.
The sushi may be contaminated with Vibrio parahaemolyticus. Vibrio parahaemolyticus is an organism which can cause illnesses such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fever and chills.
The recalled ingredient, Cooked Butterfly Tail-On Whiteleg Shrimp (Sushi Ebi), was distributed to designated retail AFC sushi counters, where it is further processed into prepared sushi items, within grocery stores, cafeterias, and corporate dining centers in the following states: AK, AL, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, IA, AD, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MT, NC, ND, NE, NH, NM, NY, OH, OR, PA, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT, VA, WA, WV, WY.
No one has gotten sick from it so far.
Anyone who has purchased it is told to throw it away or return it to where you bought it.