Springfield, Ill (WAND) – As bill deadlines come and go State Representative Tim Butler, (R) Springfield, expressed his frustration Thursday evening tossing a House calendar during debate.
“I’m sick of it,” Butler shouted saying the Democratic leadership has failed to allow Republican bills to be called for a vote on the House floor. “Sick, sick, sick of it. It’s supposed to be a new day.”
House Speaker Mike Madigan gave up control of the chamber earlier this year and Republicans were hopeful there would be changes made so their bills could advance. But Republican lawmakers like Rep. Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, say even with Democratic co-sponsors few GOP bills are debated.
“We were promised last January when the new Speaker was sworn-in that it was going to be different and it’s not,” Caulkins told WAND News Friday. “For every twelve or fifteen bills that the Democrats pass they allow one Republican bill on the House floor.
Butler and Caulkins point to 5 million Illinois voters the House GOP represents. But say their interests are not being properly represented.
