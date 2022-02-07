CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Acting Public Works Director has declared sidewalk snow and ice removal requirement for the Downtown and Campustown areas.
As of 11:30 a.m., Monday, February 7, 2022 the order went into effect.
According to City, the Champaign area received 12.75” inches of snow between Wednesday and Thursday of last week.
City Ordinance requires sidewalks to be cleared 48 hours after the Public Works Director’s declaration.
The period for compliance begins 11:30 a.m. Monday, February 7, 2022. Sidewalks need to be cleared by 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 9, 2022.
Sidewalks must maintain a path the width of the sidewalk or 48-inches, whichever is less.
If an owner has property at a corner, the ramps must also be cleared to maintain a path from block to block.
Sidewalks not in compliance could be cleared by the City at the owner’s expense.
A map of the Downtown and Campustown areas and the Sidewalk Snow Removal Ordinance can be found on the City’s website.
Snow should not be cleared from ones property and placed into City streets. This can create hazardous obstacles for vehicles.
