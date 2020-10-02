DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A fundraiser to support police and the annual Shop With a Cop program is underway in the Decatur area.
Cromwell Media Group announced it is selling signs showing support for police. People and businesses can order 24 inch by 48 inch yard or window signs for $15. Window stickers are also available for $5.
According to Cromwell, proceeds from each sale will help the Police Benevolent & Protective Association's annual "Shop With a Cop" event.
"We are thrilled to offer an easy way for the community to show their support of our police officers and at the same time provide children in need with a great Christmas," said Cromwell Media Group Project Coordinator and News Director Jeff Daly.
The signs, which are printed by community partner Dynagraphics, will be available for a limited time and can be picked up in late October. A customer should select "LOCAL PICKUP" when checking out through this link.
