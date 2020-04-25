CHICAGO (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Public Health director Dr. Ngozi Ezike is urging Illinoisans not to ingest cleaning chemicals as a treatment for COVID-19.
“There has been a significant increase in calls to the Illinois Poison Control Center in association with exposure to cleaning agents (since Thursday),” Ngozi said.
The warning comes after President Donald Trump appeared to suggest injecting disinfectants to treat virus carriers.
Reports from around the U.S quickly emerged of people ingesting cleaning substances, hoping to cure the virus. Poison control officials in New York City said that calls for bleach and Lysol-related issues doubled after the president’s comments.
Ezike, of course, chimed in, along with hundred of other health officials, begging people not to inject themselves with cleaning chemicals.
“Injecting, ingesting, or snorting household cleaners is dangerous,” she said. “It is not advised, and it can be deadly."
Companies that produce household items were very critical of the President's remarks.
“As a global leader in health and hygiene products, we must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body,” Reckitt Benckiser, the parent company of Lysol and Dettol, said in a statement.
The president told reporters the following day that he was “asking the question sarcastically….just to see what would happen.”
