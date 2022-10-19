DECATUR, ILL. (WAND) - Signs of violence aren't always visible from the outside. Domestic violence cases each look different from one another. Liz Mackey, Domestic Violence Program Director at DOVE, shared how some underestimate the situation.
"So many times with domestic violence, people jump to the physical aspect and the physical abuse. 'Well, we didn't see it, it's not that bad.' When in reality there's so much more going on," said Mackey.
Rachel Heicher, Director of Community Engagement at HOPE of East Central Illinois, explained it doesn't have to always be physical abuse.
"Domestic violence can happen without there ever being physical abuse. The definition of domestic violence is that it's really a pattern of behavior that one partner uses to exert power and control over another partner," said Heicher.
Cases of domestic violence can often come with red flags that go unnoticed, but hint toward possible abuse. Some include emotional abuse, yelling, always tracking your partner's location, name calling and excessive controlling.
"Those are all things that are meant to show you I'm not going to hurt you, but I could hurt you," said domestic violence survivor, Ashley McElwee.
McElwee said that when she looks back, the signs now add up.
"I had an apple thrown at me and it just smashed at my feet. I was told I was overreacting but that was a defiant sign that violence was coming," said McElwee.
Experts mention how difficult it can be for victims to escape their situation.
"From the outside, it's always easy to say why doesn't that person leave? But there are so many reasons why they don't," said Heicher.
"I think a lot of times, as long as we're with somebody we're not alone, and I just finally realized I would rather be alone than live like this," shared McElwee.
According to domesticviolence.org only 25% of domestic violence cases come to light.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
