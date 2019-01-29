(WAND) - Last year, there were 44 Silver Search advisories in Illinois. 43 of those people were recovered.
One advisory is still active.
In 2017, there were only 26 Silver Search advisories.
Silver Search is a coordinated effort to bring awareness, education, and resources to help find and safely return people with Alzheimer's disease or dementia who go missing.
The Silver Search program focuses on people with Alzheimer's or dementia who get lost and highlights ways people can help law enforcement return them home safely.
Silver Search helps provide training to law enforcement agencies across Illinois.
According to the Alzheimer's Association, more than 220,000 Illinois residents are currently living with Alzheimer's. 60 percent of those with Alzheimer's will wander at some point during their diagnosis.
Officials said the rise in advisories is closely related to the increased training in 2018.
The Illinois State Police Department has trained more than 200 law enforcement personnel on warning signs to look for, communications skills and the criteria for a Silver Search, as well as procedures for activating a search.
"We are happy with the increase of the law enforcement community utilizing the resources Silver Search provides. In 2019, we look forward to expanding the reach of the program by continuing to train more first responders than ever before on this life-changing tool." Craig Burge, Missing Person Coordinator for the Illinois State Police said.
Once an alert is issued, Illinois State Police activate the Endangered Missing Person Advisory. This advisory will alert the public through notifications to media, Illinois Department of Transportation digital highway signs, Illinois Lottery terminals, in addition to the Silver Search website and social media channels.
"In partnership with the Silver Search Task Force, the Alzheimer's Association is very proud to have helped reach Illinois residents all across the state with the Silver Search Alerts. The Silver Search Facebook page has reached hundreds of thousands of users and has been a fantastic tool in helping bring people home safely," Patrick Reedy, Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter Executive Director, said. "Many positive stories have been shared, including one family whose father was found thanks to a Facebook post. "