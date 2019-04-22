SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Simmons Cancer Institute at SIU will offer free head and neck cancer screenings.
The screenings will be offered on two Mondays, April 8, and April 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. at SCI, 315 W. Carpenter St., Springfield.
To register, call 217-545-7493 and leave a message, or submit your request online.
Parking for the screenings is available in the parking lot adjacent to Simmons Cancer Institute which is accessible from West Carpenter.
The free exam takes five minutes and is as easy as opening your mouth and sticking out your tongue.
Head and neck cancers make up approximately four percent of all cancers in the United States and are more common in men and in people over age 50.