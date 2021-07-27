(NBC)-Simone Biles is out of the U.S. gymnastics team final in Tokyo.
The four-time Olympic gold medalist competed in Team USA's first rotation on vault Tuesday, bailing out of her Amanar and only completing a 1.5 twist on a 2.5-twisting Yurchenko, then taking a big stumble backward on the landing.
She scored a 13.766 and was seen walking off the floor with her bag and a trainer.
Biles was expected to compete on the uneven bars, but Jordan Chiles was subbed in.
