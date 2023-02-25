DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) —A group of Decatur elementary students had a chance to get out of class on Friday.
But their education did not stop. S.I.M.P Inc. has teamed up with Decatur Police to empower kids and honor them for good behavior.
"Honoring the kids who have done well in school with good behavior, good attitudes, good grades. These kids have been hand selected by their schools to come out and enjoy a nice soul food lunch with us today," said Professor Evyonne Hawkins with S.I.M.P Inc.
70 Students from Muffley and Parsons Elementary Schools had a soul food lunch at Jalyrih's Grill. Here, several guest speakers attended to educate students on black historical figures and their accomplishments.
"It's up to us community members who have learned, have been educated, who have stories from our grandparents. To share those with the youth," said Terrence "TAT" Taylor, official DJ for the Illini.
Along with several other programs hosted by S.I.M.P Inc., they continue to build relationships with the local youth. Dedicating their mission to creating change.
"A lot of what we do is with the violence that's in the community, we try to catch them at a young age and prevent it from going further in the future," said Professor Hawkins.
"I've always said and believed that showing up and being a representation. Being what you needed back in the day is super important. So, for me, giving back and showing up and being present is number one," said Taylor.
