MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - Drivers who cruise down South Wood Street in Maroa during the mid-afternoon have a good chance of seeing someone waving to them.
Paul Espy will sit outside his Maroa apartment and waves to everyone who drives by.
"Nothing to do inside expect sit and watch TV and I wasn't really interested in it," he said.
The COVID-19 shutdown forced many to stay inside last year. Espy and his wife, Pat, were no exception to this. So, to pass the time, he grabbed a chair, sat outside and started to wave to everyone.
"I just came out here to pass the time away and have something to do," he said.
This Korean War Veteran has a long list of titles and jobs he's done over the years. After his time in the service, Espy told WAND News he worked at Caterpillar. He also served the Cerro Gordo community on the fire protection district for 51 years. He was apart of the VFW for 12 years and was in the Honor Guard for 20 years.
However, he's now known as the "Maroa Town Greeter."
"I think that makes me feel good," Espy said as people drove by honking and waving. "It means they are paying attention to me."
Drivers can catch the Maroa Town Greeter outside during the warm months during the mid-afternoon. Many people in the community look forward to seeing him on their drive in and out of town. However, on the days he isn't outside, Espy said people get worried.
"They will call and say why (isn't) he out there? Has something happened to him?" he shared.
Espy will be part of the Maroa Freedom Festival Parade on Saturday. His family told WAND News they have a golf cart ready for him that says "Maroa Town Greeter". The parade steps off at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.