(WAND) - Singer Eddie Money, known for hits such as "Two Tickets to Paradise" and "Take Me Home Tonight," died Friday morning. He was 70.
“The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning," a family statement said. "It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”
Money, whose real name is Edward Mahoney, announced he had stage 4 esophageal cancer last month.
The disease had already spread to his liver and lymph nodes when it was discovered during a routine checkup.
In the past year, Money had numerous health problems including a heart valve surgery and pneumonia.