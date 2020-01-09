CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A rollover crash claimed the life of two people on Wednesday evening.
The Champaign County Coroner's Office said at 8:38 P.M. Wednesday they were called to the westbound lane of Interstate 74 near mile post 183 to a single vehicle crash.
The vehicle was carrying 4 men when it rolled over.
One person in vehicle was ejected and died at the scene. The other 3 were taken to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana to get treatment.
A second person in the crash died at the hospital later that evening while receiving treatment.
The identity of the two men killed has not been released pending notification of next of kin by the coroner.
The crash is under investigation by the Illinois State Police District 10 and the coroner's office.