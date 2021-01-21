(WAND)- A 53-year-old man was sent to the hospital after running his vehicle off the road Thursday morning.
According to police, Rusty Masters of Byesville,OH was traveling northbound on Interstate 57, when his vehicle ran off the roadway and into a median.
Masters vehicle came to a stop after striking a concrete pillar connected to an overhead sign.
Masters was taken to a local area hospital with non-life-threatening injures and was issued a citation for Improper Lane Usage.
The left lane of Interstate 57 near Milepost 226.5 was temporarily closed for clean up of the incident, but has since been reopened.
