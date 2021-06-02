CHRISTIAN COUNTY- Officers responded to a 911 call in regards to a single-vehicle traffic crash on County Highway #2 Tuesday afternoon.
According to police, Naquita D. Marshall, 27, of Clinton, Illinois, was traveling with her three-year-old daughter eastbound on County Highway #2 when Marshall lost control of the vehicle, hit a ditch, and flipping the vehicle over, before landing upright in a cornfield.
Mt. Auburn Fire & Rescue, Dunn’s Ambulance, Arch Air Medical, Edinburg PD, Stonington PD, and the Christian County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
The three-year-old child was airlifted to Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, and Marshall was taken, by ambulance, to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.
It was later reported to authorities; both occupants had non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the crash is alcohol-related and is remains under investigation by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office.
