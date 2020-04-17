CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) - Southern Illinois University Carbondale Director of the School of Biological Sciences delivered its first round of a key substance needed for COVID-19 tests to health officials in Springfield.
The supplies were hand delivered on Tuesday. The delivery included the first 10,000 vials of Viral Transport Medium formulated at SIU to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
SIU researchers, along with several other state universities, are working on making up the shortfall of the substance.
“It’s a source of great pride that our faculty have stepped up to provide such an important contribution to the state of Illinois during this pandemic,” Kinsel said. “I know that their efforts expand the state testing capacity and ultimately save lives,” Gary Kinsel, vice chancellor for research at SIU said.
The substance submitted is vital for COVID-19 testing.
