SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The SIU Centers for Family Medicine is expanding access to COVID-19 testing to everyone.
Previously, testing was limited to those who fell within a certain criteria.
Now, everyone can be tested, regardless of whether they are showing symptoms or not.
Carbondale's testing site is located at the SUI Center for Family Medicine, 300 West Oak.
Springfield's testing site is at the Sangamon County Department of Public Health, 2833 S. Grand Avenue East. Testing is available from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the parking lot adjacent to the building.
For a complete list of testing locations, click HERE.
