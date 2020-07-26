SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Sangamon County, SIU Medicine, in coordination with the health department, will relaunch its testing site.
“For 50 years, outreach programs have been part of the bedrock of the medical school," said Jerry Kruse, MD, MSPH, CEO of SIU Medicine. “As COVID-19 rates increase, medical professionals and organizations like ours are needed to protect the health and safety of our communities.”
Testing is available daily in two separate slots at 2833 S. Grand Ave. E. in the parking lot next to the public health building. Weekday morning testing is available from 9 to 11 a.m. Weekday evening testing is available from 4 to 7 p.m. Testing will not be available Wednesday, July 29.
“We are excited to host another COVID-19 testing site," said Gail O’Neill, Director of SCDPH. “SIU Medicine is filling a gap in the community for the testing of asymptomatic people and children. Much work is involved with the provision of this service to our community and we appreciate everyone involved with this undertaking and commitment.”
SIU Medicine recommends that you wait at least four days after a possible exposure to ensure that you get the most accurate test results. You should also quarantine at home until you get your results back.
“We appreciate our health care community recognizing and addressing the crucial need for additional testing,” said Mayor Jim Langfelder. “We are committed to doing all we can to protect the health and safety of the city. Our medical community is second to none and we are grateful for their partnership in the fight against COVID-19.”
For a complete listing of testing sites, visit coronavirus.illinois.gov/s/testing-sites.
