RIVERTON, Ill. (WAND) - SIU Emergency Medicine residents got a first-hand look to see the challenges first responders face at the scene of an emergency.
SIU, along with the Riverton Fire Department, hosted their eighth annual Emergency Medical Services Day.
Associate Professor Jason Kegg said this event allows residents to get a glimpse into the world of EMS and learn what happens before their patients come to the hospital.
"They get a taste of what it's like to cut someone out of a car. They have the opportunity to sit as the patient in a vehicle," Kegg said. "They'll practice moving, lifting and transporting."
According to Kegg, the training shows residents how the two forces can join together if a disaster strikes.
"Failing to plan is planning to fail, so the more you can be ahead of the game and try to anticipate as much as you can, from a resource standpoint, is key," Kegg said. "We're kind of natural catastrophists, thinking the worst and wondering when is the other shoe going to drop."
Residents, like James Hart, said this training gives a whole new appreciation for first responders.
"We love EMS guys, we love police, the fire," James said. "They make first contact with the patients. They do great things before they get to the hospital, and the things we do at the hospital, we can't do without great EMS providers."