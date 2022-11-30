SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Students at the Southern Illinois University School of Medicine in Springfield partnered with two local elementary schools to provide shoes for students.
The event is part of the nationwide "Shoes That Fit" program, which uses community contributions to provide athletic shoes to elementary students. SIU first participated in the program in 2007 and has provided more than 1,200 pairs of shoes since then.
The students who received free shoes were selected by their teachers and school staff. The medical students say well fitting shoes are the foundation of helping students lead productive lives.
"We as adults don't go throughout our daily life without our shoes," said Kortni Kemper, a third year medical student at SIU. "Kids are playing outdoors, running in the rocks, playing basketball, doing all those things. So it would be important then, to have well fitting shoes, comfortable shoes, and warm shoes, especially for this winter season so that they can get to school safely, get home, and then be able to participate throughout school. "
The medical students measured each students' feet and helped them find shoes that fit them properly. Students were given options of styles and colors in their size.
"You can tell the kids are happy," said Kemper. "They are looking at the shoes, they're kind of jumping up and down and they're excited to pick out a shoe that fits they're personality."
The medical students at the event are part of the Pediatric Interest Group at SIU. The group focuses on outreach that will impact children and young adults.
"I think it's just really important as future physicians, especially here at the schools, that we remain involved in our communities," said Kemper. "We're there to support individuals outside of when we're doing an actual work and we show that we really care."
Today, the students distributed shoes at McClernand Elementary and tomorrow they will distribute shoes at Enos Elementary.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
