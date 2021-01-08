DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Six Decatur Public School staff members have tested positive for COVID-19, just over a week before the district returns to in-person learning.
The school district announced Friday morning it plans to return to in-person learning starting Tuesday, Jan. 19.
DPS and the Macon County Health Department have taken several precautions while preparing the schools for the students to return.
"We do require that staff wear masks and social distance," DPS Chief Communications Officer Denise Swarthout said. "We have also asked all staff who are able to work remotely through Jan. 15, in order to decrease traffic in our buildings following guidance from the Macon County Health Department."
In other efforts to further prevent the spread of the disease, DPS is taking the following steps:
- The Macon County Health Department will manage contact tracing and notify close contacts (i.e. persons who were within six feet of a COVID positive individual for 15 minutes or longer).
- Continue ongoing self-certification of students and staff for signs and symptoms of illness and evaluation of illness reports to identify possible outbreaks promptly.
- Conduct a thorough cleaning and disinfection of the areas impacted by potential exposure to the COVID-19 virus.
DPS will also continue to enforce safe practices to prevent, promptly identify, and respond to potential COVID-19 cases, as follows:
- Staff who are ill with COVID-like symptoms will stay home and contact their health care provider.
- Staff who become ill while at work will leave immediately; if they are unable to drive, they will promptly be placed in a separate area away from others until they can be picked up
- Staff are required to wear face coverings at all times while in contact with other staff in the facility.
- As we receive more information from the Department of Public Health and other entities, we will implement additional recommendations and guidelines.
"We have enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures in all buildings, and have hand sanitizer and disinfecting supplies available in each classroom," Swarthout said. "DPS has also hired additional custodial staff to manage these enhanced cleaning needs, including substitute custodians and floating custodial staff to address needs in different locations as they arise."
