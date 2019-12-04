EUREKA, Mo. (WAND) — Six Flags wants you to wear your long underwear this Saturday.
Six Flags St. Louis will participate in the “Polar Coaster Challenge.” The catch.. you have to wear long underwear or a onesie. The first 50 people to show up between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in long underwear will get in for free while other participants will only pay $12.07.
After 2 p.m. participants will be able to enjoy the rest of Holiday in the Park until 9 p.m.
The event also includes early ride time on American Thunder, free hot chocolate, cookies and a meet and greet with a polar bear!
For anyone who doesn’t want to participate in the challenge, or doesn’t have long underwear, can bring a new unused cold weather item and will be able to buy a ticket for $12.07 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
