Eureka, Mo. (WAND) – Six Flags will feature a day dedicated to Autism Awareness.
The park has teamed up with eSpecial and Autism Speaks to host the park’s first “Autism Awareness Day.”
On Aug. 24 the park will be sensory friendly and have quiet areas and sensory friendly rooms throughout the park.
Six Flags will have the following options available:
• Sensory-friendly park map that rates the sensory intensity of the roller coaster rides
• Quiet, calm-down space for families and kids to decompress
• Staff will be trained on elopement prevention strategies
• A special $34.99 + tax ticket for guests who purchase online at 2019 Autism Awareness Day at Six Flags St. Louis with a portion of ticket sales benefiting Autism Speaks.
Guests will be able to pick up the sensory friendly park maps and other helpful material at the Autism Speaks check-in booth before entering the park.
Park hours: 10:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.
Autism Speaks booth: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.