(WAND) - Six Flags parks in Illinois and across the country will require guests to make reservations to enter the parks.
The decision is to make sure they are in compliance with occupancy limits as states begin to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
"While specific caps on attendance have not been established or announced, the safety and well-being of our guests and team members is our top priority and we want to provide adequate space to maintain a safe distance from other guests," the amusement park chain wrote on its website. "To that end, we will be limiting the capacity of our parks to meet national, regional, and health officials’ recommended social distancing guidelines."
Under the new reservation system, anyone wishing to visit the parks will have to reserve not only a date, but also a time.
"On the day of their visit, they will be allowed to enter only during the time period they initially selected," the website reads.
Six Flags said the system will keep parks from having to turn guests away once capacity is reached and will limit crowding at park entrances.
