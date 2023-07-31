URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — At least six people were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a collision on I-74, according to Illinois State Police.
Preliminary information shows that ISP responded to a two-car crash between a pickup and an SUV around 3:10 p.m. on Monday.
One person is reported to have been ejected and at least six were injured.
This is an ongoing investigation and there is no additional information at this time.
