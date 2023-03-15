URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — A sixteen-year-old Urbana boy died from a gunshot wound, according to the Urbana Police Department.
UPD responded to the 2400 block of Prairie Green Dr. around 1 a.m. on Thursday for a report of a shooting with injuries.
Officers arrived and found a 16-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the head. First aid was provided until Urbana Fire Department and ambulance services arrived to take over care and transport him to the hospital. He was pronounced dead at Carle Hospital.
The victim’s identity will be made public by the Champaign County Coroner’s Office at a later date. Urbana Police Officers and the Illinois State Police’s Crime Scene Unit investigated this incident together.
The department asks for patience from the public as it gathers additional facts surrounding this ongoing investigation. As of this time, there is no definitive motive. However, UPD believes that this was not act of violence.
Urbana Police ask that anyone with additional information or video footage of the incident to contact police at 217-384-2320. Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
