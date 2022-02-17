DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – SkyWest flight schedule out of Decatur Airport has been changed due to a pilot and flight attendant shortage.
In a quote from Daniel Belmont, Director of Market Development, “I’m sure you are aware of the challenges the aviation industry has had recently to maintain balanced staffing levels as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. At SkyWest, we have a very strong hiring pipeline; still, we are not immune to the industry’s challenges. To ensure we can maintain service in as many communities as possible, we have made the difficult decision to reduce schedules for the time being. This will allow us to continue delivering the best product possible for the passengers using your airport”.
The March Flight Schedule still remains at two flights a day Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday along with the one flight Tuesday and Saturday.
Currently there will be no overnight plane at Decatur. With the plane not being overnighted, SkyWest will be departing Chicago and arrive in Decatur at 09:56 a.m. and depart back to Chicago at 10:45 a.m.
Another flight will arrive at Decatur at 2:01 p.m. and depart for Chicago at 2:35 p.m. With this flight schedule there will be no late-night inbound flight to Decatur.
SkyWest hopes this is a temporary situation for April, May, and June and plan to reevaluate for the summer.
SkyWest is actively looking at combining services with different communities and is considering combining Decatur with Fort Leonard Wood, MO.
Currently this combination would keep Decatur with 12 flights per week, schedule times have not been set.
