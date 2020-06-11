DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) SkyWest has seen a major reduction in passengers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
That's why it has reduced the number of flights between Decatur and Chicago. Since February the service has included 12 round trips per week to Chicago O'Hare International Airport (ORD).
SkyWest confirmed that it has reduced the number of flights to Chicago to once a day with a layover in Springfield. It will go back to two non-stop flights to Chicago in July.
