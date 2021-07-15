SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A sleeper semi-truck was donated to Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach by a local company.
Mechanical contractor company E.L. Pruitt Co. gave the 2011 International Prostar 73-foot Hi-Rise truck to the organization after a lunch conversation between the two organizations revealed Mission Outreach trucks aren't suitable for retrieving large amounts of medical surplus from hospital and clinic partners in Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri and Wisconsin.
“Our trucks are dated, and breakdowns have resulted in delays in collecting medical surplus from our Midwest partners,” said Georgia Winson, president and executive director of Hospital Sisters Mission Outreach. “The medical supplies we collect and distribute are desperately needed to serve the poor in countries around the world. This truck will save us repair and hotel expenses for our drivers.”
John Pruitt wanted to help when he heard about the organization's challenges.
“I believe in their mission to help those less fortunate by making medical supplies and equipment available,” he said.
“Our drivers will be excited to learn of this donation that will increase the reliability of our transportation for retrieving medical equipment and supplies so that we can continue our international mission,” added Winson. “We are grateful to John and E.L. Pruitt Co. for their generous spirit.”
E.L. Pruitt has donated $140,000 to Mission Outreach since 2008, helping it earn the title of "Distinguished Mission Benefactor".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.