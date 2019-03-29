DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Sleeping Beauty Prince and Princess Party is being held in Decatur this weekend.
The event will be Sunday from 11:30 to 1:30 at the Pi Beta Phi House, 235 North Fairview Ave.
Join princesses Aurora, Cinderella, Snow White and Ariel for a magical lunch.
Luncheon, entertainment and magical surprises are all included in the ticket price. Horse drawn carriages will be available for rides.
Tickets are $20 per person.
To purchase tickets, click HERE.
Parking is available in the Kirkland lot or Westminster Church lot.