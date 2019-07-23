ILLINOIS (WAND) – Part of a $4 million federal grant will go to three central Illinois community colleges in order to help with apprenticeship programs.
On Tuesday, the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) announced Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield, Richland Community College in Decatur and Parkland College in Champaign will receive part of the grant, which is coming from the U.S. Department of Labor. An ICCB press release said the funds will “support the development and expansion of apprenticeship programs”.
“The community college apprenticeship programs integrate classroom learning with paid employment,” said ICCB Chairman Dr. Lazaro Lopez. “Apprenticeship programs are critical to supporting economic development in communities across our state by creating seamless pathways for residents to acquire the skills to meet employer workforce needs.”
All 10 of the colleges listed as grant recipients will be part of ICCB efforts to develop or expand a Customized Apprenticeship Program – Information Technology (CAP-IT) program in the next four years. ICCB said CAP-IT will involved bridge programs to allow low-skilled and low-wage workers to better basic skills, programs for related technical instruction and apprenticeship programs for paid work-based learning and post-secondary education.
“The expansion of the CAP-IT model will benefit from statewide efforts to expand apprenticeships in multiple industry sectors across Illinois," said ICCB Executive Director Dr. Brian Durham. “Spurred by the alignment of education, workforce, and economic development partners working toward a common goal, Illinois is poised to be a leader in the development of statewide pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship.”
In addition to CAP-IT, ICCB said the colleges will also get extensive professional development, support and technical assistance, along with help from the organization’s Professional Development Network to ensure they have resources they need for success. The colleges will also look to find ways to increase inclusion and diversity in their apprenticeships.