DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Roads are back open after several crashes were report across central Illinois on Friday morning.
In Decatur, police say several bridges and overpasses were slick and they were responding to several crashes.
A driver slide off the roadway on U.S. 51 into an embankment, luckily missing going into Lake Decatur. There were no injuries and the crash was due to slick roads.
On the 22nd Street viaduct, several cars crashed and salt trucks had to be called out to lay down a thick layer of salt to help drivers get through the morning commute. The bridge was closed for about 30 minutes while crews cleared the scene.
DPD reminds motorists that with colder weather to slow down and proceed with caution on bridges and overpasses.