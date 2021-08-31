SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - State police said multiple property crashes and slide-offs occurred on I-72 Tuesday night near Springfield due to heavy rain.
The crashes were near the I-55 junction due to standing water on the road that followed the rain.
Drivers are asked to use extreme caution if they move through the area. They should take an alternate route if possible.
"Motorists are urged to SLOW DOWN, increase following distance, use their windshield wipers and have their headlights on," a statement from District 9 troopers said.
