DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Macon County health officials announced they have filled all slots for Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 Moderna vaccination clinics.
An MCHD press release said the clinics are scheduled to be held at the Macon County Health Department building, located at 1221 E. Condit St. in Decatur. The only people eligible to be vaccinated in these clinics are those eligible in Phase 1A and 1B who want their first COVID-19 vaccine dose.
See the PDF document attached to this story for more about eligibility.
Appointments could be scheduled through a new online portal, which can be found through this link. People could also schedule appointments by calling (217)718-6205. As of 4:20 p.m. Monday, all slots were full.
People who plan to attend the clinics should do the following:
- Bring a work ID badge or current paystub to verify frontline essential worker status or a form of ID to verify age (to prove eligibility);
- Bring a copy of your insurance card. If you are unable to make a copy, please bring the original;
- Wear a short sleeve shirt and face covering;
- Complete vaccine forms, print, and bring them to the clinic to save time. The vaccine forms can be found by visiting maconcountyhealth.org. If you are unable to complete and print the forms, they will also be available onsite;
- Be prepared to complete the MCHD screening process upon arrival. This process includes answering questions as well as a temperature check
