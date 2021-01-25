Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain this evening. Low near 30F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with intermittent light freezing rain this evening. Low near 30F. NE winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 80%.